COLUMBIA, S.C. — An Orangeburg Senator, and the longest serving African American in the South Carolina General Assembly, said he hopes to inspire others for generations after staff unveiled his new portrait in the State House Senate chamber.

In the Senate gallery, there's a new portrait of Orangeburg Senator John Matthews, (D).

“Sometimes you think about it and you think-- it's kind of unbelievable. But, what it says to most people in America that you got a shot, do your best, and there are no limits on anybody,” Matthews said.

Matthews is the longest serving African American in South Carolina's General Assembly and has been in public service for 45 years, 35 of which come as senator.

Before his time as a senator, Matthews served in the S.C. House.

Born in Bowman in 1940, Mathews then graduated South Carolina State College, before being voted to the State House for the first time in 1975.

Matthews said his crowning achievement was an education bill.

“I think the education improvement act, which probably had the most impact on the most people, when we first put the penny to fund education, to give it that little extra resources it needed,” Matthews said.

“I would think that would have more impact on people's lives than any other legislation that I had anything to do with,” he added.

The Orangeburg Democrat was the former chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus, Orangeburg County Democrat of the Year, Minority Business Advocate of the Year, and is in the South Carolina Black Hall of Fame.

“Well we hear the cliché that a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, a picture into the future is probably worth even more words. Because, there will be generations of young African Americans from rural areas, like where Senator Matthews is from, and they will come to the State House and they will see a portrait of someone who looks like them. And they will say, ‘You know, if he could overcome the odds and if he can do it, I can do it also,” said Richland County Senator Darrell Jackson, (D).

Jackson, who sponsored the legislation and co-chaired the private financing committee for the portrait, said Matthews’ was his first mentor and an inspiration.

Matthews’ portrait joins a State House filled with portraits, which require legislator approval depending on their location.

But, in a building featuring several Confederate memorials, Matthews said his portrait and others like it are crucial.

“I think it shows a transition from where we were to where we are. And we're not quite where we need to be, but we're on the right path to get us there. And so you see, you walk the grounds of this State House, you see a lot of Robert E Lee, you see portraits of the past, statues of the past that reflects the attitudes of the past. And as you circle in to the Senate and look around, you'll see still some statues of the past, but you begin to see some blending of statues and portraits of the future,” Matthews said after showing his family his new portrait.

Matthews is one of two current senators with his own portrait now in the chamber, the other is Hugh Leatherman, (R) Florence.