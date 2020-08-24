Man who snuck into Republican National Convention arrested

Police said the Charlotte man who snuck into the RNC's security area on Monday has been arrested.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have caught the man who sneaked into the Republican National Convention on Monday.

RNC security officials said in a tweet Monday that the unidentified person entered the security perimeter near the Charlotte Convention Center without authorization.

The man was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, who didn't respond to an email seeking additional information. Additionally, five protesters were arrested during demonstrations on Sunday night.

Security officials said the person didn’t enter an area where delegates were present or disrupt any events. They didn't say what time the breach in security happened.