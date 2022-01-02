Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account reportedly suspended permanently

The Georgia congresswoman still has access to her U.S. representative account.

ATLANTA — Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account has reportedly been suspended permanently.

Rep. Greene tweets frequently from her personal Twitter handle @mtgreenee. As of Sunday morning, her profile has been replaced by an "account suspended" message.

In a statement obtained by CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, Twitter said Greene's @mtgreenee account was "permanently suspended... for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy."

"We've ben clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy," the statement said.

The Rome Republican still has access to her official U.S. representative account, @RepMTG. Greene has not tweeted from that account since Christmas Eve.

"We permanently suspended... @mtgreenee... for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy." — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) January 2, 2022

Greene has often used her account to broadcast incendiary COVID messaging, such as the "Fauci lied. People died." line that appears on her official U.S. House web page, as well as cast doubt on the efficacy of vaccines and masks.