NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Republican Rep. Mark Meadows says he won't seek reelection next year, but says his work with the Trump administration “is only beginning.”

The four-term North Carolina lawmaker tells reporters that he won't rule out serving in the White House or the Trump presidential campaign.

Meadows says he struggled with the decision and came to it after discussion with his family.

He released this statement on Thursday morning:

"For everything there is a season. After prayerful consideration and discussion with family, today I'm announcing that my time serving Western North Carolina in Congress will come to a close at the end of this term," Meadows says, "I'm fully committed to staying the fight with [President Trump] and his team to build on [his] successes and deliver on his promises for the years to come."

He's been one of the most conservative members of the House and was leader of the House Freedom Caucus.

His name has been floated inside the White House as a possible replacement for Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee released this statement after Congressman Meadows' announcement:

"Congressman Meadows' retirement is an important reminder that Republicans don't usually retire if they think they'll find their way out of the minority any time soon. This is number 25 this year for House Republican retirements."

