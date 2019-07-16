CHARLESTON, S.C. — Former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Representative Mark Sanford is considering a run for president, according to a new report.

The Charleston Post and Courier conducted an interview with the Republican that was published Tuesday, where Sanford said he's seriously considering a bid. He's told the media organization he's going to take the next month to consider how he could possibly make a run, which he said would create a national debate on debt, deficits, and national spending.

Sanford said he believes the Republican party has "lost its way" on spending and other financial matters. If he decides against a run, Sanford told the Post and Courier he might set up a think tank to push for the issues he cares about.

Sanford served in the U.S. House for most of the 1990s, representing South Carolina's First Congressional District. In 2002, he won the South Carolina governorship, and served as the state's leader for two terms.

After getting out of politics for two years, he won a special election for his old First District job when Tim Scott was appointed to fill the state's vacant U.S. Senate seat. During President Donald Trump's presidency, Sanford became an occasional critic of the president, something the president didn't like, and the two sometimes traded words.

In 2018, Sanford was defeated in the GOP primary for his seat. In the hours before polls closed on primary day, the president tweeted support for Sanford's opponent, Katie Arrington, and took some credit for Sanford's loss.

Sanford also told the Post he has no plans to run again for his old seat.

Massachusetts Governor William Weld is the only Republican who so far has announced plans to challenge Trump for the party's nomination.