Rep. Mark Walker announces run for U.S. Senate

Congressman Mark Walker (R-NC) is running for a U.S. Senate seat in 2022. Tuesday's announcement comes after stepping away from re-election in the 2020 House of Representatives in December 2019.

Walker aims to take the seat occupied by soon-to-be-retired Richard Burr (R-NC). He made the announcement in a video filmed in various locations throughout downtown Greensboro.

"My goal: To be a conservative warrior and bridgebuilder for all of our communities." Walker said in the video, "My prayer: That God would provide the people to be a part of this journey."

The pastor and politician chose not to run for re-election after the 6th district he had represented since 2014 was redrawn last year. He told WFMY News 2 in December that he would look to run for U.S. Senate "a few years down the road."

President Trump told Walker he would enthusiastically back his bid for North Carolina’s Senate seat when Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) retires in 2022, according to a report from Politico.