'Masks, school COVID-19 response' at center of Cooper, Forest gubernatorial debate

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest participated in the lone gubernatorial debate of the 2020 election cycle.

Cooper criticized Forest for refusing to wear masks at political rallies. Forest attacked Cooper for a slow reopening of schools and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus trends have worsened in North Carolina as the state has transitioned to a Phase 3 reopening.