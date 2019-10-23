BOSTON — Lawmakers in Massachusetts are considering a bill that would ban the use of the word "b****."

The bill, filed by state Rep. Dan Hunt on behalf of a constituent, proposes adding lines to an existing law so "a person who uses the word 'b****' directed at another person to accost, annoy, degrade or demean the other person shall be considered to be a disorderly person."

If the bill passes, anyone in violation of the law could be fined $200, according to the Boston Globe. Boston.com said the bill adds to a section of state law related to crimes for "common night walkers, indecent exposure and disturbers of the peace."

The Massachusetts Republican Party mocked the bill on Twitter, saying "Beacon Hill Democrats...are fearlessly taking on the biggest problems facing the commonwealth."

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter