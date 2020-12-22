South Carolina governor tests positive for COVID-19

Officials say Governor Henry McMaster is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home with the First Lady, who tested positive last week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to officials with his office.

After undergoing routine testing due to coming into close contact with the COVID-19 virus, officials say Governor Henry McMaster was notified late Monday evening that he tested positive for the virus.

First Lady Peggy McMaster remains asymptomatic, while the governor is experiencing mild symptoms with a cough and slight fatigue, according to officials.

Both remain in good spirits and Governor McMaster continues to work from the governor’s residence, according to officials.

First Lady Peggy McMaster tested positive for the virus last week.

The governor's office said last week that the Governor and First Lady tested negative on Monday, December 14 prior to attending a White House Christmas event and on Thursday, December 10 prior to meeting with Vice President Mike Pence.

Following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) guidelines, the governor will isolate for the next 10 days and monitor for additional symptoms.

“Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This virus spreads very easily.”

Based on advice from his personal doctor, Governor McMaster will receive Monoclonal Antibody treatment on Tuesday. Officials say the outpatient treatment is a preventive measure for those with mild to moderate symptoms and is readily available to the general public upon a physician’s order.

According to SCDHEC physicians, there is no way to pinpoint precisely when or how Governor McMaster or the First Lady contracted the virus.

According to CDC and SCDHEC guidelines, contact tracing is conducted for the 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms or 48 hours prior to an eventual positive test being conducted.

The governor quarantined himself when he knew he was in close contact with the virus and reportedly sent governor’s residence staff home to quarantine and get tested.