My 2 Cents: How to get politically active in your community

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2022 Primary Election is in the books.

Tuesday night voters determined the winners of some of our biggest races as well as which candidates will move on to the General election.

Voting is a key way to engage in civic life, but there are so many other ways you can make a difference in your community.

This can range from volunteering to donating to your favorite local charity.

A 2017 CNN article I read listed 25 ways to be politically active.

Here a just a few ways.

Try educating yourself on the political issues in your area.

That could mean attending a city council meeting and understanding what's important to your city's legislators

If you have children in school, research what the school board does and how you can get involved.

Next, get involved in community outreach.

Find a cause you're passionate about whether that be the arts and culture, animals, or even computers and technology.

There are endless possibilities to volunteer at a place that benefits your community.

Last, get off the internet.

Scrolling through my Facebook and Instagram timelines I see countless people complaining about various issues in their neighborhood.

Get out there, get involved, and be the difference you want to see in the world.

It's My 2 Cents.

