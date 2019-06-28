There were several key moments from last night's debate. When Sanders encroached on Biden's personal space, Biden reacted by pulling back with his forehead tensed. This non-verbal "excuse you" was a silent signal to Sanders to watch himself. Although many people thought it was a funny reaction, it shows the way the body works when it senses a perceived dislike. It's a subconscious reaction.

You know you're gonna take some jabs in a debate. In this exchange between Biden and Swalwell, Biden handled the jab like a champ. At first, Biden didn't like what he was hearing. Notice the furrowed eyebrows and tighteness in his lips. Then he smiles - diffusing the negativity he's feeling. As he responds, "I'm still holding on to that torch", you see the forehead tension to give the impression that he means business.



When the candidates were interrupting each other at the same moment, I saw chaos, absolute chaos with the candidates vying to share their points of view. Continually talking over each other and getting louder and louder, makes the situation worse and you don't come across as polished communicators. This is an example of how not to interrupt.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. While you're on my page, give it a "like". Write a message on my timeline and I'll get back to you.