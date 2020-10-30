EMAILS: Tourism president refused to entertain fears about COVID's impact on RNC early in pandemic

Greater Charlotte Hospitality and Tourism Alliance's president rebuked one of the city's most respected business leaders for sharing "negative" concerns in April.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the Republican National Convention on the line, emails show the president of the Greater Charlotte Hospitality and Tourism Alliance pushed a sunny outlook in the early months of the pandemic, rebuking one of the city's most respected business leaders behind the scenes for being "negative."

HTA President Mohammad Jenatian criticized Foundation for the Carolinas President and CEO Michael Marsicano in an email on April 24 after Marsicano raised questions about COVID-19's potential impact on the RNC during a task force meeting.

"As you know, nothing would make the media and a major group of people in our community that never wanted this convention, happier than seeing our leaders starting conversations about their concerns and canceling this event," Jenatian wrote to Marsicano, the Charlotte Business Journal's Business Person of the Year. "Therefore, I am very sensitive about negative conversations about the biggest glimmer of hope our devastated industry has and will not tolerate it. You are a respected leader in our city and you can help us by initiating conversations that focuses on 'what we all need to safely and successfully have the RNC in Charlotte' rather than alarming people (even a small group this morning) that this could potentially be the worst thing that can happen to Charlotte. I also hope that you understand that our hospitality community is more concerned than you are about their responsibility to protect their employees, their customers and our public health. So many of these businesses have been in the front line of fighting this pandemic by staying open to serve our community and should be credited for how efficiently they have performed."

Marsicano, in an email, told Jenatian he misunderstood his point.

"I believe my question was/is a fair question of how we best protect our people while we host the convention," Marsicano's email said. "It is a question already being asked out there and I believe one that will be asked over and over again. We need to be visibly proactive in addressing it in my opinion. My comments were intended to help not hurt."

THREAD: It took longer than we hoped, but we recently received 500+ @CLTTourism emails linked to early #COVID19 planning for #RNC2020 The emails show concerns from some about the pandemic's likely impact on @GOPconvention and an effort to shut down any negativity. #Defenders — Nate Morabito (@NateMorabito) October 30, 2020

Six months later, Jenatian said he has no regrets.

"I'm one of those people that if you don't have hope for a better future, what do you have to live for? The biggest thing we could do was to stay positive," he told WCNC Charlotte. "I didn't want to hear anything about having negative conversations about a convention that was supposed to happen in August. I did not want to hear that in April."

By early April, the hospitality and tourism industry was already struggling before President Donald Trump started going back and forth about whether the RNC would come to Charlotte. During the first month of the pandemic, behind the scenes, others were already starting to prepare for possible RNC changes.

Charlotte Marriott City Center's general manager sent Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority Chief Executive Officer Tom Murray an email on April 14, asking him to alert him if the RNC starts "to fall apart, cancel or cut back in size." He asked for updates "as quick as someone has it."

"I will let you know when I know." Murray replied. "We are full speed ahead for now...I know these are tough times for you and your team, I want you to know my team is working really hard to ensure we come out of this as strong as possible."

A week prior, an email shows CRVA Board Member Art Gallagher asked Murray about contingencies in case the RNC was delayed until September.

Prior to any warning of a pandemic, Murray expected the RNC would bring in at least as much money to Charlotte as the 2012 DNC did. With the significantly scaled-down convention now behind us, the numbers will eventually show a greatly reduced economic impact.

Jenatian, who helped bring both the RNC and DNC to Charlotte, said he had no choice but to remain positive from the start.

"At the time, we were all hopeful that the pandemic would be something that would be short," Jenatian said. " The key was for our industry, and particularly those of us that had worked hard for more than two decades to bring the RNC to Charlotte, we wanted to make sure that we stayed positive. We were hoping the pandemic would go away and we were hoping the convention would be what we all thought it would be. This was our livelihood. I basically did not want to entertain any negative tone about the convention. We had an obligation to our industry, to our city to make sure that we get everybody to work together and at the time, we all needed something that could bring people all together."

Emails show just days after criticizing Marsicano's "negative" comments, Jenatian told others the 2020 RNC was "the biggest glimmer of hope for economic recovery," and urged all to do everything possible "to help Charlotte host the RNC safely and successfully." An April 29 email, which followed the Charlotte City Council's narrow approval of a $50 million federal RNC security grant, criticized councilmembers who voted against the grant.

"We all know that our whole universe is dealing with plenty of uncertainty these days as it relates to the Coronavirus, but we also need to have hope that life must and will go on without constant fear," Jenatian wrote in an email. "For our region's economy, the 2020 RNC offers the best glimmer of hope for economic recovery. The city council's vote on Monday night was essential and also very close (6-5), as the same partisan people that fought against Charlotte hosting this event from the beginning focused on using 'Coronavirus' as their lame excuse for voting against accepting the Federal Grant. With the passage of this crucial vote, we as a community must make a firm commitment for all of us to do everything possible to help Charlotte host the 2020 RNC safely and successfully. This is our ultimate chance to show the world that Charlotte is capable of hosting one of the biggest conventions on earth despite of extreme circumstances."

He repeated that message in the weeks ahead.