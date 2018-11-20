WASHINGTON -- Ivanka Trump used a personal email account to send hundreds of messages to White House and other government officials, according to The Washington Post.

They were enough for aides to President Donald Trump to be concerned his daughter was engaged in practices similar to Hillary Clinton's personal email use. Then-candidate Trump made the former secretary of state's email use a fixture of his campaign.

The Post reports White House ethics officials found Ivanka Trump's use of a personal email account upon review of five Cabinet agencies' messages for a public records lawsuit. They also discovered official business on the private account was on a domain that was shared with her husband, Jared Kushner.

Ivanka Trump, according to people who spoke with the Post, said she was not familiar with federal records rules.

Peter Mirijanian, a spokesman for Ivanka Trump's attorney, Abbe Lowell, told the Post her email use was different than that of Clinton.

“Ms. Trump did not create a private server in her house or office, no classified information was ever included, the account was never transferred at Trump Organization, and no emails were ever deleted,” Mirijanian said.

For more on this story, visit The Washington Post's website.

