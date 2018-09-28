All eyes were on the Kavanaugh hearings yesterday, people wanting to hear what Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh said in their testimonies to the Senate.

We saw a lot of emotions from not only Ford and Kavanaugh, but also the senators. This morning we want to talk about the emotions and what they might convey.

Let's start with the differences between Ford and Kavanaugh. Ford was relatively calm. She showed emotion when talking about the alleged sexual assault whereas Kavanaugh showed strong emotion from the start. He showed anger about the damage to his name, reputation, and family. He showed sadness when spoke about his daughter and mother. He also showed disgust.

I think their emotional responses played a role in the perception of their credibility. Not only what they said, but how they said it. With Ford showing strength and calmness when she spoke about the alleged sexual assault and at times, she got emotional. The emotion was controlled. Kavanaugh showed an array of emotions such as sadness, anger, disgust about the allegations and the impact on his life. When body language matches up with words then you come across as more credible.

Senators showed emotion also. Senator Lindsey Graham got heated. Not only did we hear it in his words, but saw in his body language. Anger – forehead tension, lips curling, nose crinkling and finger pointing. When you’re fired up and your body language supports what you’re saying – you come across as believable, strong, passionate. Senator Feinstein was grace under fire. She stood her ground, confidently, calmly and she appeared in control and strong.

