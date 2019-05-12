AURORA, Colo. — Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg has unveiled a gun control policy just steps from the site of one of Colorado's worst mass shootings.

The billionaire and former New York City mayor on Thursday called for a ban on all assault weapons, mandatory permits for all gun purchasers and a new position in the White House to coordinate gun violence prevention.

"No one should be able to buy a gun without passing a complete background check," Bloomberg said. "And we're going to get that done. We'll also close loopholes and gaps in the system."

Bloomberg, who also suggested raising the age to buy a handgun to 21 from 18, revealed his plan in the shadow of the movie theater in Aurora where a gunman killed 12 people and wounded nearly 60 others in 2012. He began with moments of silence to honor victims of gun violence and went on to lay out his plans.

He also said he wants to implement a 48-hour waiting period for purchases and pass a federal Red Flag law.

He also held a discussion with survivors of gun violence, including State Rep. Tom Sullivan (D-Centennial), whose son, Alex, was killed in the 2012 shooting.

Sullivan endorsed Bloomberg before introducing him at the event.

Bloomberg has long touted his experience as a national gun violence prevention advocate.

"We really are making progress," Bloomberg said. "But we have an enormous long ways to go. It's why I'm running for president just to stop this everyday madness."

The 77-year-old former Republican entered the presidential race less than two weeks ago, describing himself as uniquely positioned to defeat President Donald Trump.

He launched his White House bid by introducing himself to voters across America in an initial national advertising campaign backed by close to $40 million.

The event, which was closed to the general public, took place at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora.

