CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina state senator Michael Garrett is calling for the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to stop the sales of Russian-made vodka indefinitely.

In the letter to the ABC Board, Garrett said he has been completely "appalled by the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine" and said he had been searching for ways that our state government can take a stand.

Today, I wrote to the members of North Carolina’s ABC Board to insist on cessation of sales and suspension of wholesale purchases of Russian-made vodka in our state, indefinitely. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/EaIoRqAzbZ — Sen. Michael Garrett (@MichaelKGarrett) February 26, 2022

This comes as Southern Spirits in Indian Land said it will no longer order anymore Russian vodka.

