There were several key moments from last night's debate. Immigration was the hot topic last night. Former San Antonio Mayor and US Housing Secretary Julian Castro heavily criticized US Texas Representative Beto O'Rourke on his knowledge of immigration. In terms of body language, the difference between the two men has to do with the way they handled their frustrations in this exchange. O'Rourke pointed his finger, which signaled anger; swiped his tongue on the inside of his cheek, which signaled discomfort; opened and closed the front of his blazer, which signaled anxiety. Castro, on the other hand, handled his frustration calmly. Castro talked with his palms up, which signaled his openness, and did air slice motion with his hand that indicated his confidence.

Senator Elizabeth Warren showed grit when talking about a democratic majority in the senate. With a strong, steady tone of voice, vocal emphasis on important points as well as precise hand gestures and finger pointing demonstrated that Warren was not only passionate about the topic, but also serious.

Three candidates spoke Spanish when answering questions. Speaking Spanish shows their desire in reaching the Latino voters. It shows the candidates' sensitivity to the language barriers of many Latino voters within the U.S. However, given the limited response time when answering questions, the candidates couldn't give complete answers to both English speaking and Speaking speaking voters. What's more important than speaking Spanish is the ability to address the issues that impact the Latino voters.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. While you're on my page, give it a "like". Write a message on my timeline and I'll get back to you.