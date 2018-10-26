CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the second time in two months, President Donald Trump will be in the Queen City, this time drumming up Republican support ahead of next month's midterm elections.

Trump is holding a rally at Bojangles' Coliseum Friday evening in support of congressional candidate Mark Harris. Harris is in the midst of a very close race with Democrat Dan McCready for North Carolina's 9th Congressional District seat.

Members of the Trump administration have spent a lot of time in the area stumping for Harris recently. On October 8, Karen Pence, second lady and wife of Vice President Mike Pence, kicked off a bus tour in Charlotte in support of Harris. Just a day later, Trump's oldest son Donald Jr. headlined a fundraiser luncheon for Harris. And just last week, Lara Trump made several stops in the Carolinas to campaign for Republicans.

Now, all of the legwork is being capped by a visit from the president himself. As with any presidential visit, you can expect roads around the event and the airport to be closed before and after Trump's arrival and departure. Air Force One isn't expected to land until around 6 p.m., but crowds started to gather outside Bojangles' Coliseum Thursday night and Friday morning.

Doors for the free event open at 3 p.m. Anyone interested in attending must register for the event. Click here for more information.

