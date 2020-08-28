Four people at RNC tested positive for coronavirus

The Mecklenburg County Health Department conducted nearly 800 Coronavirus tests related to the Republican National Convention. Four tests were positive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people scheduled to attend or work the Republican National Convention in Charlotte earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19, the Mecklenburg County Health Department announced Friday.

The health department said it conducted 792 coronavirus tests among attendees and those providing support to the event in Uptown. Of those tests, two attendees and two workers tested positive for coronavirus.

"These individuals were immediately issued isolation instructions and any known close contacts were notified and issued quarantine instructions by Mecklenburg County Public Health," the county said in a statement Friday.

The individuals and anyone they may have come in close contact with were notified and asked to quarantine for two weeks by the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department.

WCNC Charlotte Reporter Hunter Saenz was tested before heading into the event. He said the tests given to delegates and support personnel were instant tests with results available in 15 minutes.

WCNC Charlotte is working to clarify if the four people who tested positive also received instant test results and therefore never entered the event.

The RNC brought delegates from all over the country to Charlotte. It was the biggest event the city has hosted since the pandemic began back in March.

Concerns about health and safety were raised when video was released showing delegates gathering without masks and standing less than six feet apart.

Upon seeing the video, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said she has reached out to the Republican National Convention staff regarding her concern about the lack of masks and social distancing at the event.

Leading up to the event, health leaders outlined measures to keep delegates and Charlotteans safe. The safety protocols included testing attendees before arrival in Charlotte as well as follow up tests after arriving. Daily temperature checks and symptom checks for attendees, hotel staff and vendors were also put in place.

As with all coronavirus cases, the names of those individuals who tested positive are not publicly released.

Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended the event and spoke to delegates from a podium on a stage.

Following the announcement by the Mecklenburg County Health Department, the North Carolina Democratic Party issued a statement criticizing the event.



“Bringing hundreds of people together in our state during a pandemic was a slap to the face to the Charlotte community and all North Carolinians," said NCDP Communications Director Austin Cook. "This president has shown that even in the middle of a public health crisis, nothing is more important to him than a crowd -- even if it means risking lives."



He went on to add, “Last week’s Democratic National Convention was an example of how to convey our Party’s message of unity to voters without putting anyone’s health at risk. By contrast, for the Republicans to hold their convention in Charlotte was a reckless, short-sighted attempt to soothe Donald Trump’s ego, and it should call even more attention to the maskless crowds that gathered for Wednesday and Thursday night’s RNC events. Holding these gatherings is an enormous breach of public trust, and Trump and his Republican enablers must be held accountable at the ballot box.”