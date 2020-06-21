Family of Tom Petty issues cease and desist to Trump's campaign

They said the president cannot use the song "I Won't Back Down" to further a campaign that leaves Americans and common sense behind.

TULSA, Okla. — Donald Trump's presidential campaign was hit with a cease and desist notice after it used Tom Petty's song "I Won't Back Down" at the president's Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally.

In a statement issued on the Twitter account of the late musician, it says, "Trump was no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind.

"... Tom wrote this song for the underdog, for the common man and for EVERYONE. We want to make it clear that we believe everyone is free to vote as they like, think as they like, but the Petty family doesn't stand for this."

It's not the first time Petty issued a cease and desist notice to a sitting U.S. president. Former President George W. Bush did, in fact, back down when he used the song, according to the USA Today. So, too, did former Arizona Sen. John McCain.

The USA Today notes former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann played "American Girl" even after she received a notice about the song.

Trump's Saturday rally was the first amid the coronavirus pandemic, and health experts warned ahead of the event it could lead to even more COVID-19 cases. Thousands of seats were left empty and at least six members of Trump's staff were reported to have tested for the virus prior to the rally.

During the rally, the president suggested to supporters that he told members of his administration to slow the rate of coronavirus testing in the United States.

What other people are reading right now: