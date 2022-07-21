VP Harris to talk about affordable internet in Charlotte

The program provides $65 billion to expand internet for all, ensuring that every American has access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris will be making a stop in Charlotte Thursday to discuss several key issues, including the Biden administration's investment in affordable accessible high-speed internet for all Americans through the Affordable Connectivity Program.

The vice president said so far, more than 1 million households have signed up for the ACP. That means a lot of savings for Americans. The program provides $65 billion to expand internet for all, ensuring that every American has access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet.

The Biden administration said access to high-speed internet is no longer a luxury and some families are having to cut back on other essentials to make their monthly internet service payments.

They said this new program provides $65 billion to expand internet for all and will allow a million new households to save hundreds of dollars a year on internet service. The ACP provides eligible households up to $30 off internet bills, as well as a one-time $100 discount on a connected device.

To further lower costs, President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris said internet service providers across the country are committed to offering high-speed plans that are fully covered by the ACP, meaning millions of working families can now get high-speed internet without paying a dime.

Experts estimate nearly 40% of households in the country qualify for the ACP. Click here to find out if you are eligible.

