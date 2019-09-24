GREENSBORO, N.C. — Are you registered to vote? If not, the State Board of Elections wants you to join the over 6.7 million people in North Carolina by registering.

Tuesday is the perfect day to register because its National Voter Registration Day.

It's simple to do. You can either register at the Board of Elections office in your county, go to the DMV, or mail in a registration form.

However, if you do plan mailing one in, make sure its postmarked 25 days before the election.

Detailed information about how you can vote is here: https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/board-of-elections/voter-information/register-to-vote.

We have several important races on the ballots in November.

Mayoral elections in Greensboro, High Point, and Burlington. As well as several city council member and city school board seats up for election.

RELATED: Analysis shows 12% could vote without paper backup in 2020

RELATED: North Carolina Wants To Know Who Owns Voting-Machine Makers