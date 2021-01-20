Former NC Congressman Robin Hayes pardoned by President Trump

Robin Hayes, the former chairman of the North Carolina GOP, was serving a one-year probation sentence for lying to the FBI in a corruption scandal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former North Carolina Congressman Robin Hayes was issued a full pardon from President Donald Trump as part of over 100 pardons and commutations issued by the White House.

Hayes was serving a one-year probation sentence for lying to the FBI during a corruption scandal. The agency was investigating bribery allegations against prominent Durham businessman Greg Lindberg and two of his associates.

Hayes pleaded guilty to the charge in September of 2019 before his sentencing last August. Hayes was granted probation last August due to COVID-19 concerns and not having a prior criminal record.

According to a statement from the White House, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) was in favor of granting clemency to Hayes. President Trump issued over 140 pardons and commutations as one of his final acts as president late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Former NC Congressman Robin Hayes received a pardon from President Trump overnight. He's currently serving a 1-year probation after lying to FBI agents in a corruption scandal. Here's the official White House statement: #WakeUpCLT pic.twitter.com/Jy7OAkrhDY — Ben Thompson (@Bentnews) January 20, 2021

Investigators said the defendants attempted to make improper donations to state insurance commissioner Mike Causey's re-election campaign in exchange for official personnel actions that would have benefited one of Lindberg's companies.