RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - With four days of early in-person voting remaining, North Carolina already has cast more early ballots than it did during the last midterms in 2014.

The North Carolina elections board announced over 1.22 million people had voted at early voting sites or by traditional mail-in ballots as of Monday afternoon. Board spokesman Pat Gannon said the 2014 early-vote total of 1.18 million was exceeded earlier in the day.

Election Guide: One-Stop Voting, Polling Locations, Amendments on Ballot and More

Early in-person voting began Oct. 17 and ends Saturday. There were only 10 such days in 2014, when a U.S. Senate race was atop the ballot. Six constitutional referendums and four court seats are the statewide races this year.

Final 2014 voter turnout was 44 percent, or 2.9 million votes. Turnout so far this year is more than 17 percent.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.