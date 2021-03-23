NC House members file bill on transgender students in sports

The state House measure filed this week comes as legislators in nearly 30 other states have proposed similar prohibitions.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Several North Carolina Republican legislators have filed a bill that would block transgender women and girls from joining women’s high school and college athletic teams.

The state House measure filed this week comes as legislators in nearly 30 other states have proposed similar prohibitions.

At least two states have passed laws.

A bill sponsor said on Tuesday that he wasn't aware of public controversies surrounding transgender athletes in the state but wanted to be proactive.

The LGBT rights group Equality North Carolina opposes the bill as discriminatory.