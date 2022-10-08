NC Senate nominees parry over abortion, inflation in debate

Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd took questions Friday night at a cable television studio in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The two major-party candidates seeking to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr have parried over topics like abortion and inflation for what is likely their only televised debate.

Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd took questions Friday night at a cable television studio in Raleigh. Budd is a three-term congressman from Davie County who received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.