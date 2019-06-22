The State Board of Elections wants your opinion about the new voter ID law and absentee voting rules.

The comment period runs through July 12.

Photo ID is not required for this year's election, but it will be required next year.

There are three ways to voice your opinion:

Online: Public Comment Portal Email: rules@ncsbe.gov Mail: Attn: Rulemaking, P.O. Box 27255. Raleigh, NC 27611-7255

