GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers are giving their take on President Trump’s State of the Union Address.

Many lawmakers have issued their own statements after the address.

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC)

“I appreciated President Trump’s call for more bipartisan cooperation. The American people are sick and tired of people on the far-right and far-left drowning out those in the middle who want to get things done. We have an opportunity to produce major bipartisan results like modernizing America’s infrastructure, securing our borders and fixing our broken immigration system, and ensuring our veterans, servicemembers and military families receive the support they need and deserve. Now is the time for Democrats and Republicans to find common ground, not to bow down to the fringes of either party. I intend to continue to work across the aisle on commonsense solutions, and I urge all my colleagues to do the same and prove that a divided Congress can produce results.”

Senator Richard Burr (R-NC)

“Today, two years into the Trump Administration, our economy is booming, our job market is flourishing, and millions of Americans now get to keep more of their hard-earned paychecks each week. Unemployment is hovering steadily near record lows. Wages are on the rise. There are more open jobs than there are people to fill them. And employers and consumers alike feel confident about the direction we’re heading.

“Our economy’s sustained success is largely thanks to this Administration’s efforts to prioritize Republican pro-growth policies. Under President Trump, Congress passed the first major tax overhaul in more than 30 years and enacted commonsense regulatory reform, rolling back needless bureaucratic red tape.

“On top of that, we’ve filled a record number of judicial seats, confirmed two extremely qualified Supreme Court justices, taken action to address the opioid crisis, and passed bipartisan budget bills through the long-ignored appropriations process.

“None of this guarantees the challenges that lay ahead will be easy or the answers simple. We still have much work to do to protect our borders, rebuild America’s aging infrastructure, improve healthcare affordability, and stand up to hostile foreign powers in an increasingly complex global environment.

“By working together, however, we can continue laying the foundation for a bright and promising future. I hope my colleagues across the aisle listen to the President’s call for unity, and join us in focusing on the issues that matter the most to the American people.”

Virginia Foxx (R-NC)

“We are in the era of opportunity. America is in the midst of the longest period of continuous jobs growth on record, with American workers and families reaping the benefits. Since President Trump’s election, the U.S. economy has gained 5.3 million more jobs, unemployment continues to hold at historic lows and wages are rising as opportunity abounds. Republicans are working with the President to continue these positive trends in our country.

“President Trump and Congressional Republicans have been leading the way to lower the cost of health care for Americans. We passed Association Health Plans to let small businesses band together to get health care, strengthened Health Savings Accounts, provided long-term funding for CHIP and passed historic legislation to fight the opioid scourge. Now, we need to tackle the high cost of prescription drugs by working as diligently in this area as we have to increase health care choices and affordability over the past couple of years.

“The President has followed through on his promise to negotiate new trade agreements that benefit American workers, farmers and businesses. As we’ve done with job growth in our country, we need to direct attention to increasing our competitive edge on the global scale. I support the President’s pursuit of overdue reforms that favor free trade and accountability for America’s trade partners.

“Thankfully, in a culture where the value of life has been eroded, the President supports the rights of the unborn and newborns. State legislators now use their power to eliminate the right to life and promote the idea that life is dispensable, even in the case where a child is viable and the mother’s life is not in danger. All life deserves protection under the law, and I will continue to fight to protect the rights of the unborn and newborns of our society from the atrocities of abortion and infanticide.

“We’ve always been a nation of immigrants, and yes, we need safe and legal immigration that President Trump calls for. We need to know who’s coming into this country. We need to know why they want to be in this country, and we want them to be contributing members of our society. So, we need to fix our broken immigration system by making sure our borders are secure and that those who want to join the greatest country in the world will share America’s successes and help our country of opportunity become even greater.”

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC)

"Tonight was a call for all of Washington to put productivity over personality, partnerships over parties, and people over politics. Though there are many paths of opinion, if we choose to work together to solve the issues our nation faces, we can meet on the path of American greatness. The proposals outlined by the President tonight should have broad consensus as we look to protect our workers, defend our homeland, and help our families prosper."

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA)

"What I had hoped to hear from the President tonight was a plan to make sure our government stays up and running ten days from now, and a willingness to work with Congress to make sure that a shutdown never happens again. Unfortunately, what the American people got was more of the same partisan fear-mongering and one-sided demands. It's deeply disappointing to the hundreds of thousands of federal workers and contractors across the Commonwealth and the country who are once again bracing for the worst."