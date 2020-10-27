Tuesday is the last day to request absentee ballots in North Carolina

Early voting in North Carolina will continue through Saturday, October 31. Voters who haven't requested a ballot or already voted can only vote on Election Day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina voters hoping to vote by mail in the 2020 election are down to their last day to request an absentee ballot from the board of elections or they will be required to vote in person.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot in North Carolina is Tuesday, October 27. Voters who receive an absentee ballot by Tuesday will be allowed to submit those ballots to be counted. Absentee ballots sent by mail but be postmarked on or before Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 3. An appeals court ruled last week that North Carolina must accept any absentee ballots received by Thursday, November 12, so long as they're postmarked by Election Day. Previously, the latest absentee ballots would be accepted in North Carolina was Friday, November 6.

Of the more than 7.3 million registered voters in the Tar Heel State, over 2.5 million have already cast a ballot through early voting. Another 1.4 million absentee ballots have been requested, with 800,00 absentee ballots cast thus far.

With the deadline looming for absentee ballots, North Carolina is still on pace for record early voting. In Mecklenburg County, for example, there were 25,254 absentee ballots sent by mail. So far in 2020, with a week to go still, there are 86,318 ballots being sent in the mail.