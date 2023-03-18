NC's only female governor: 'we need to foster more women leaders'

Bev Purdue said both political parties are failing to mentor young women in politics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's first and only female governor says the state's political parites have failed at fostering young new women leaders.

"We haven't done a real good job across the state, Republicans or Democrats, of growing our bench," Former North Carolina Governor Bev Perdue said.

The 73rd governor appeared on WCNC's Flashpoint during Women's History Month.

"Right now in the North Carolina legislature, there are a couple of women, one from Charlotte and one from near Raleigh, who I predict can be major state players," she said. "If they need a good mentor, I'd like to be that for them."

Perdue served in the General Assembly, and was elected twice as Lieutenant Governor. She now serves as the chair of the National Assessment Governing Board. She said she regrets she didn't run for reelection in 2013 as Governor.

"It's probably my biggest regret," she said.

Elected in 2009, Perdue took office during the Great Recession.

"I was naïve and didn't realize that the angst and the animosity was just against the political system, not against me, the individual," she said.

Perdue encourages women to get involved in politics, and offered the following advice about balancing family, career and personal priorities.

"You have to make choices. You cannot do it all."

