CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that he will sign the budget proposal presented to him by top Republican lawmakers after lengthy negotiations.

"On balance, the good outweighs the bad," Cooper said. "It moves North Carolina forward in important ways, many that are critical to our state's progress as we move out of this pandemic."

Cooper said the budget is a "budget of missed opportunities and misguided opportunities," but praised the bipartisan effort between Republicans and Democrats. Republican leaders presented the budget Monday, promising massive infrastructure investments, raises for state employees and teachers, as well as an income tax cut. The budget does not include widespread Medicaid expansion, which has been one of Cooper's aspirations since taking office in 2017.

"I'm clear-eyed that there are ways we differed and places the Legislature got it wrong," Cooper said. "Most obviously, this budget fails to extend health care to hundreds of thousands of people by expanding Medicaid."

Cooper also criticized the tax breaks, which he claimed were directed more toward corporations and the wealthy than lower-income North Carolinians.

"By signing this budget, I want to make it clear that I do not consent the constitutionality of these provisions," Cooper said. "However, there are critical funding opportunities in this budget that we must seize now in this extraordinary time. Many of those opportunities would evaporate if I were to veto the budget and Republicans simply left Raleigh than re-enter negotiations."

Votes on the budget are scheduled for this week. If passed, it will head to Cooper's desk for a signature. House Speaker Tim Moore told WCNC Charlotte the proposal is a good compromise after negotiations between Cooper and Republican officials.

“This budget represents months of hard work and good-faith negotiations between Republicans and Democrats, House and Senate, and our governor," Moore said in a statement. "Although we have many differences, we each had the common goal of coming together to create a spending plan for the state, one of the General Assembly’s most important constitutional obligations. In the end, I am confident that we have come together to design a budget that truly meets the most critical needs of all North Carolinians."

When Cooper signs the budget, it would be the first time North Carolina has had a full budget since the 2018-19 fiscal year after the governor vetoed other GOP-backed proposals.

