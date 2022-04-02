First look at proposed plan for new NC district maps

The House filed a bill with a preliminary plan for the congressional map. It's still subject to debate.

RALEIGH, N.C. — House lawmakers filed a bill Tuesday night, providing a sort-of first draft for the General Assembly's new district map plan. HB 980 was the first look at state lawmakers' new plan for North Carolina's district maps, filed days after the State Supreme Court ordered the General Assembly to go back to the drawing board.

Representative Destin Hall, Republican of Caldwell County, was a primary sponsor of the bill. He tweeted a photo of the proposed map.

Representative Jon Hardister, Republican of Guilford County, confirmed the map was the latest iteration of the congressional map.

The proposed map splits Guilford County in two. The old congressional map, rejected by the State Supreme Court, split Guilford County three ways.

The proposed map also included Greensboro and Winston-Salem in the same district. The rejected map had lumped Greensboro and Boone in the same district.

The House's proposal could change. Tuesday night, the bill was sent to the committee on redistricting. Representative Hardister told WFMY News 2 that a vote on the map would likely come Wednesday.

House lawmakers are expected to debate Tuesday night's proposal. After they vote, the Senate will get to discuss it.

The General Assembly has until February 18 at 5 p.m. to submit its new district map plan to the Court. The judges will decide whether it will be used for the upcoming primary and general elections.

State lawmakers passed their initial redistricting plan in November 2021. Democrats argued the maps, approved by the Republican-controlled legislature, were extreme partisan gerrymanders. A lawsuit against the maps made it to the State Supreme Court, where the justices ruled 4-3, along party liens, that the maps were unconstitutional.

The court ordered lawmakers to submit a new plan by February 18. The court would give final approval by February 23. The court's majority maintained a commitment to keep North Carolina's primary in May. State Republican lawmakers passed a bill in January to push the primary date to June. Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, vetoed the bill.