NC primary elections date pushed back almost two months

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina primary elections have been pushed back 2 months.

The state supreme court issued the order earlier today. The primaries were supposed to be March 8th, but now they won’t take place until May 17th, and it’s all because of redistricting maps.

Political Science expert Jason Husser said our state has grown a lot over the last ten years, which means the concentration of people has changed as well.

Every ten years district maps are redrawn to match population levels and can sometimes be used for political gain, Husser said. “The issue at hand right now with these primaries is that some folks are saying the maps are illegally drawn and unfairly drawn to favor one group over another."

This decision to push the election date also halts candidate filing. "The reason for that is that you need to often live in a district in which you’re going to represent and if the maps change because of these lawsuits you could have people who were planning to run in certain districts that are no longer eligible even to run unless they change their residence,” Husser explained.

The NC court system made this call because it says lower courts need time to consider the handful of lawsuits against the new district maps, claiming that they are illegally gerrymandered. Husser explains that the lawsuits mean courts are basically saying they aren't sure if the maps are legal yet.

Greensboro city councilman Justin Outling filed as a candidate for mayor just before the decision came down. He told WFMY that he was surprised by the move but understands it. "Certainly everyone in our community deserves for electoral maps to be drawn in a fair way," Outling said.