Judges let North Carolina GOP redistricting plans stand

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina judicial panel has refused to throw out redistricting maps drawn by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, rejecting arguments that the lines were illegally politically stacked for the GOP.

The Tuesday decision by the three trial judges followed a quick trial last week. The ruling will almost assuredly be appealed by the advocacy groups and voters who challenged the new congressional and legislative lines in court.