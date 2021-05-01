North Carolina Representatives reveal how they plan to vote for the Electoral College for 2020 election

Here's a list of how some North Carolina representatives plan to vote for the Electoral College.

Some North Carolina representatives are already revealing how they plan to vote Wednesday to either affirm or reject the Electoral College vote for the 2020 election.

U.S. Senate:

Richard Burr (R)

A spokesperson for Senator Burr told WFMY News 2: "Senator Burr will be voting to certify the presidential election results."

Thom Tillis (R)

Tillis has not responded to WFMY News 2's request at this time.

U.S. House:

Ted Budd (District 13-R)

Budd tweeted he will vote against the Electoral College vote.

Yes, I plan to object on January 6th.



MILLIONS of Americans saw what I saw:



- Voter safeguards removed

- No signature verification

- Outdated voter rolls

- Ballots accepted after Election Day

- Poll watchers denied access

#WeThePeople will keep fighting for @realDonaldTrump. — Congressman Ted Budd (@RepTedBudd) December 22, 2020

G.K. Butterfield (District 1-D)

He intends to vote to affirm the Electoral College vote.

“I will affirm the Electoral College vote and stand with the American people. With over 81 million votes cast and each state’s Electoral College votes certified, the American electorate spoke loudly and clearly in selecting Joe Biden as the next President of the United States of America and Kamala Harris as the Vice President. It is very disturbing that many Republicans in Congress and President Trump refuse to respect the will of the people and recognize the election results. Instead, President Trump and his allies are pushing wild conspiracy theories and unfounded claims of election fraud, which undermine faith in our representative democracy. President Trump and his allies have brought more than 60 lawsuits to date challenging the results of the 2020 election and all have failed. The choice of the American people must be respected and that is why I will vote to affirm the Electoral College vote.” -Congressman G. K. Butterfield (NC-01)

Deborah Ross (District 2-D)

Ross has not responded to WFMY News 2's request at this time.

Greg Murphy (District 3-D)

Murphy plans to vote against the Electoral College vote.

The Constitution clearly says that state legislatures write election laws, not executive officials and judges. Some states violated that section of the Constitution in the 2020 election and that's why I will object to Electoral College votes tomorrow. — Greg Murphy (@RepGregMurphy) January 5, 2021

David Price (District 4-D)

"He will vote to certify," according to his office.

The only real election fraud is coming from the President. @POTUS's attempts to forcefully overturn the election results should set off alarm bells every where.



Do Republicans joining in these attacks even believe in American democracy? Power seems to be the real goal. https://t.co/gIEnZ8EoNE — Rep. David E. Price (@RepDavidEPrice) January 4, 2021

Virginia Foxx (District 5-R)

Foxx has not responded to WFMY News 2's request at this time.

Kathy Manning (District 6-D)

A spokesperson for Rep. Manning told WFMY News 2: "Rep. Manning will vote to affirm the Electoral College results."

David Rouzer (District 7-R)

He will vote against the Electoral College vote.

Why I Will Be Objecting to Electoral Votes Cast by Certain States on January 6th: https://t.co/drB6eF9Qv4 — David Rouzer (@RepDavidRouzer) January 4, 2021

Richard Hudson (District 8-R)

He will vote against the Electoral College vote.

This week, I will object to certifying the Electoral College votes of certain states that violated their own election laws, contrary to Article II of the Constitution. Ready my full statement here:https://t.co/PXrS4O5Zau — Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) January 3, 2021

Dan Bishop (District 9-R)

Bishop has not responded to WFMY News 2's request at this time.

Patrick McHenry (District 10-R)

McHenry has not responded to WFMY News 2's request at this time.

Madison Cawthorn (District 11-R)

He plans to vote against the Electoral College vote.

This is why I am OBJECTING to the 2020 election results.



The right to vote in a free and fair election is the cornerstone of our Republic. Attempts to undermine this strike at the very heart of a representative government “of, by, and for the People.”



I will not be silent. pic.twitter.com/MbQX9lTfQ6 — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) December 31, 2020

Alma Adams (District 12-D)