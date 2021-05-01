North Carolina Representatives reveal how they plan to vote for the Electoral College for 2020 election

Some North Carolina representatives are already revealing how they plan to vote Wednesday to either affirm or reject the Electoral College vote for the 2020 election.
U.S. Senate:
Richard Burr (R)
A spokesperson for Senator Burr told WFMY News 2: "Senator Burr will be voting to certify the presidential election results."
Thom Tillis (R)
Tillis has not responded to WFMY News 2's request at this time.
U.S. House:
Ted Budd (District 13-R)
Budd tweeted he will vote against the Electoral College vote.
G.K. Butterfield (District 1-D)
He intends to vote to affirm the Electoral College vote.
“I will affirm the Electoral College vote and stand with the American people. With over 81 million votes cast and each state’s Electoral College votes certified, the American electorate spoke loudly and clearly in selecting Joe Biden as the next President of the United States of America and Kamala Harris as the Vice President. It is very disturbing that many Republicans in Congress and President Trump refuse to respect the will of the people and recognize the election results. Instead, President Trump and his allies are pushing wild conspiracy theories and unfounded claims of election fraud, which undermine faith in our representative democracy. President Trump and his allies have brought more than 60 lawsuits to date challenging the results of the 2020 election and all have failed. The choice of the American people must be respected and that is why I will vote to affirm the Electoral College vote.” -Congressman G. K. Butterfield (NC-01)
Deborah Ross (District 2-D)
Ross has not responded to WFMY News 2's request at this time.
Greg Murphy (District 3-D)
Murphy plans to vote against the Electoral College vote.
The full statement, here.
David Price (District 4-D)
"He will vote to certify," according to his office.
Virginia Foxx (District 5-R)
Foxx has not responded to WFMY News 2's request at this time.
Kathy Manning (District 6-D)
A spokesperson for Rep. Manning told WFMY News 2: "Rep. Manning will vote to affirm the Electoral College results."
David Rouzer (District 7-R)
He will vote against the Electoral College vote.
Read the full statement, here.
Richard Hudson (District 8-R)
He will vote against the Electoral College vote.
Read the full statement, here.
Dan Bishop (District 9-R)
Bishop has not responded to WFMY News 2's request at this time.
Patrick McHenry (District 10-R)
McHenry has not responded to WFMY News 2's request at this time.
Madison Cawthorn (District 11-R)
He plans to vote against the Electoral College vote.
Alma Adams (District 12-D)
A spokesperson for Rep. Adams told WFMY News 2: "Rep. Adams intends to affirm the electoral votes from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, resulting in 306 electoral votes for President-elect Biden and Vice President-election Harris."