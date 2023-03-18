'No reason for North Carolina to be sitting on the sidelines' | Sports betting bill looks poised for passage

One of the bill's sponsors explains its bipartisan support in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill filed last week in Raleigh legalizing online sports betting looks to have bipartisan support in General Assembly.

"There's no reason for North Carolina to be sitting on the sidelines, especially in such a sports-rich state and a growing state," said bill sponsor Zach Hawkins, state representative from Durham.

Supporters of the bill acknowledge sports betting currently happens behind closed doors, but argue regulating it would make it safer and bring money into the state's coffers.

"Our job is to make sure that we take it from the dark and bring it into the light. Make it legal. Give them for consumer protections," Hawkins said.

House Bill 347 permits betting on professional, college, electronics and Olympic sports. It allows for up to a dozen operators to acquire five-year, $1 million renewable licenses to take bets. Sports betting would be taxed at 14%.

If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

