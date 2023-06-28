'Parents' Bill of Rights' approved in NC House

The bill was approved by a House vote of 66-47.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The NC House of Representatives passed the controversial 'Parents’ Bill of Rights' on Wednesday, according to CBS 17 affiliate.

Sen. Amy Galey (R-Alamance), one of the bill's primary sponsor's said the bill reaffirms the need for communication between public school staff and parents.

The bill would, in part, require school staff to notify parents if their child changes their pronouns and/or name in class. It would also prevent teaching gender identity and sexuality for students between kindergarten and fourth grade.

It would also, in part, require parental permission for students to participate in anonymous surveys. The bill also includes policies for parents to learn more about the curriculum and the need for parental consent for healthcare treatments.

