Political expert weighs in after Supreme Court sides with designer who doesn't want to make wedding websites for gay couples

In a 6 to 3 vote Friday, the Supreme Court voted in favor of a Colorado-based designer who refused to design wedding websites for same-sex couples.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — It’s a decision riling up both sides of the political aisle.

“…where those that saw this as a regression of protection of rights, others saw this as an expansion of freedom of speech as it relates to religious grounds,” explained Norfolk State University political expert Dr. Eric Claville.

Despite a Colorado law baring this type of discrimination, the court ruled in favor of designer Lorie Smith, saying forcing her to build the website violates her free speech.

The decision only applies to “expressive services,” like artists, photographers, and writers. But liberal justices warn that the decision will allow a range of businesses to discriminate.

Conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that the ruling against the web designer would allow the government to force artists to "speak what they do not believe on pain of penalty."

Dr. Claville said the ruling could open the door for more legal challengers to withhold service.

“Would individuals use this particular ruling, based upon first amendment speech, to be able to deny services to individuals that they do not want to service? The answer is, based upon legal history and the history of our country, this very well may happen," he said.

Dr. Claville also said this ruling weakens the freedoms of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Every ruling that chips away at freedoms and rights is, of course, chipping away at that particular tree in which it stands,” he said.

Friday's decision builds on a similar case brought before the court back in 2018, where a baker refused who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.