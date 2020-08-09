Applied to be a poll worker, but haven't heard back? Here's why

The State Board of Elections is looking for 25-30,000 poll workers for Election Day.

In North Carolina, the State Board of Elections said they're expecting to need anywhere from 25-30,000 workers for Election Day and early voting.

The state has really put an emphasis on recruitment this year and told WFMY News 2, thanks to that effort, 17,700 applications have been submitted so far.

However, many of you have reached out to us and said you've applied and haven't heard anything back from your local precinct.

We went straight to the source for answers.

Charlie Collicut with the Guilford County Board of Elections said they're still getting a lot of submissions, and his office is currently reviewing more than 800 applications.

"We've begun the process of contacting a lot of folks that have submitted to be poll workers, so just be patient. There are areas that we're going to have great need and there are areas that we may not and so it's still an ongoing project," Collicut said.

He said don't let this stop you from signing up. He said they'll need around 1,200 workers on Election Day, and there's always a chance they'll need someone at the last minute.

The State Board of Elections said like Guilford County, most counties in North Carolina are in good shape for Election Day.

However, a handful of poll workers are still needed in the Triad. Keep in mind, officials try to keep an even number of both Democrats and Republicans working at the polls.

Wilkes County is in need of Democrat poll workers.

Caswell County needs more Republican poll workers.

Randolph County is still in search of students and assistants.

Montgomery County needs greeters and safety cleaners.

Surry County has an overall need for poll workers.