President Biden to celebrate 'Friendsgiving' with North Carolina Marines

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will celebrate "Friendsgiving" with servicemembers and military families at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will make a stop in North Carolina Monday for a special Thanksgiving celebration with members of the military, the White House announced Wednesday.

The Bidens will travel to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point on Monday, Nov. 21, for a Friendsgiving celebration with servicemembers and military families as part of the White House's Joining Forces initiative.

The White House hasn't released any further details surrounding Biden's North Carolina stop at this time.

It was announced this week that two Monroe-raised turkeys will receive pardons from Biden ahead of Thanksgiving. The turkeys, which haven't been given their "official" names yet, were raised at Circle S Ranch, according to the National Turkey Federation. Biden is the third consecutive president to pardon turkeys from the Tar Heel State, following Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

