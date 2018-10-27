CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- President Trump arrived back in Washington, D.C. Friday night after spending the evening in Charlotte.

Air Force One took off from Charlotte Douglas International Airport around 9:30 p.m. The president spoke earlier at Bojangles Coliseum, bolstering his base and calling for a break from hostility.

Related: President Trump Hosts Rally In Charlotte

"Everyone will benefit if we can end the politics of personal destruction," he said.

The president also targeted his opponents, attacking Democrats and the media.

President Trump said he and the Republican Party needed to send both Mark Harris and incumbent congressman Ted Budd to victory to ensure continued GOP control of the House.

"They have been both fighters all their lives and for your interests. They want lower taxes and strong borders," said Trump.

But the president spent most of his speech boasting of his own accomplishments, saying the media distorts the good he has done.

Related: Donald Trump calls for more civility as he attacks media and Democrats at Charlotte rally

"Getting along frankly with North Korea, South Korea is a good thing, not a bad thing," Trump said.

While praising law enforcement for arresting a suspect in the mail bomb case, Trump said the media had unfairly tried to blame him.

"We have seen an effort by the media in recent hours to use the sinister actions of one individual to score political points against me and the Republican Party," the president said.

Trump implied it was not his, but the media's fault.

"The media is constantly unfair coverage, deep hostility and negativity serves to drive people apart," Trump said.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WCNC