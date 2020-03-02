CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Trump is expected to visit Charlotte Friday.

His official White House schedule has him appearing at an event called the "North Carolina Opportunity Now" summit.

Details were not immediately available regarding the time or place of the summit.

Opportunity Now is the same named used by the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council in partnership with The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

"Opportunity Zones were created under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to stimulate economic development and job creation, by incentivizing long-term investments in low-income neighborhoods," the council explains on its web site.

There are more than 8,700 Opportunity Zones across the country, according to their website. Several of them are in north Charlotte, west Charlotte, and east Charlotte, according to a government produced map.

A map from the Department of Housing and Urban Development shows designated Opportunity Zones near Charlotte, NC.

HUD

Opportunity Zones are designated by governors, according to HUD.

"Opportunity Zones deliver fast-acting and long-lasting solutions by allowing current investments to qualify and structuring rewards to serve local communities for the long-term," the council's site explains.

More details about the event and President Trump's visit are expected to be released soon.

More political news:

Trump bashes Democratic rivals during Super Bowl pregame show interview

Trump State of the Union to project optimism during bitter division

Emails show the fallout from Trump's claims about Dorian

Trump acquittal likely Wednesday after Senate nixes witnesses