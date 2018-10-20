CHARLOTTE, NC -- President Trump will be in Charlotte for a campaign rally on Friday, October 26.

Related: President Trump says he will consider sanctions if Saudis linked to Khashoggi’s presumed death

The rally at Bojangles Coliseum on East Independence Boulevard will be free. Individuals can register up to two tickets per mobile number in advance while tickets remain.

Doors to the event open at 4 p.m.

Related: President Trump Awards Medal Of Honor To Marine Who Served In Vietnam

Mr. Trump has not announced specific details about the rally.

NBC Charlotte checked the website around 3:30 p.m. and the original web page for the Charlotte event returned a "page not found" error. However, a new page for registering for tickets was later created.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WCNC