WASHINGTON — Facing a divided Congress for the first time, President Donald Trump warned emboldened Democrats in his State of the Union speech Tuesday that "ridiculous partisan investigations" could derail economic progress.

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking Trump's State of the Union speech

Trump peppered his speech with calls for bipartisanship, urging Washington to govern "not as two parties, but as one nation." But his message clashed with the rancorous atmosphere he has helped cultivate in the nation's capital, as well as the desire of most Democrats to block his path during his next two years in office.

The president's remarks previewed how he planned to defend himself as Democrats launch a flurry of investigations into his administration and personal finances.

"If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation," he declared.

RELATED: Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of Union address

Trump's speech to lawmakers and the nation comes at a critical moment in his presidency. He pushed his party into a lengthy government shutdown over border security, only to cave to Democrats. With another shutdown deadline looming, the president has few options for getting Congress to fund a border wall, and he risks further alienating his party if he tries to circumvent lawmakers by declaring a national emergency instead.

Trump made no mention of an emergency declaration his remarks. And though he offered a lengthy defense of his call for a border wall, he delivered no ultimatums about what it would take for him to sign legislation to keep the government open.

RELATED: Female lawmakers wear suffragette white to State of the Union in support of their ‘hard-earned rights’

"I am asking you to defend our very dangerous southern border out of love and devotion to our fellow citizens and to our country," he said.

In his speech, Trump also planned to announce details of a second meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, outlining a summit on Feb. 27 and 28 in Vietnam, according to his prepared remarks. Trump has been teasing the meeting in recent weeks. The two met last summer in Singapore, though that meeting only led to a vaguely worded commitment by the North to denuclearize.

As he stood before lawmakers, the president was surrounded by symbols of his emboldened political opposition. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was praised by Democrats for her hard-line negotiating during the shutdown, sat behind Trump as he spoke. Many House Democratic women wore white, the color favored by early 20th-century suffragettes. And several senators running for president were also in the audience, including Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

RELATED: Full text: Trump's State of the Union Address

Another Democratic star, Stacey Abrams, will deliver the party's response to Trump. Abrams narrowly lost her bid in November to become America's first black female governor, and party leaders are aggressively recruiting her to run for U.S. Senate from Georgia.

In excerpts released ahead of Abrams' remarks, she calls the shutdown a political stunt that "defied every tenet of fairness and abandoned not just our people, but our values."

RELATED: Twitter wants Trump to straighten his tie

Trump's address amounted to an opening argument for his re-election campaign. Polls show he has work to do, with his approval rating falling to just 34 percent after the shutdown, according to a recent survey conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

One bright spot for the president has been the economy, which has added jobs for 100 straight months. He said the U.S. has "the hottest economy anywhere in the world."

CATHERINE LUCEY , Associated Press, JULIE PACE , Associated Press