President Donald Trump's tweets regularly get thousands of reactions and retweets, from both supporters and critics, but this one may set a new record.

That is Trump superimposed into the poster for the 1982 film Rocky III.

You can see the original movie poster in this Twitter discussion:

So what do you think the photo means?

One possible (and likely) explanation is that the tweet is a follow-up to comments he made at a Florida rally on Tuesday. He praised his "gorgeous chest" while denying that he had any health or heart problems.

RELATED: Trump’s hospital visit draws skeptical reaction

RELATED: Trump undergoes annual physical at Walter Reed hospital

Some supporters loved the tweeted image of a fighting, boxing President Trump.

"Thank you for posting this Mr. President! Very cool!" responded Festive Soylord.

Others, however, were more critical, responding with real photos of the president.

"He has just proved that he is a big JOKE," responded David Allen on Twitter.