'A dark moment in our nation’s history' | Lawmakers on the ground react as chaos erupts at the Capitol

Several lawmakers representing North Carolina in Washington said they had to evacuate chambers as crowds swarmed the Capitol Building Wednesday.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Lawmakers in the Capitol Building were met with unrest as they took to Washington D.C. to vote on the presidential election.

A group of protesters made their way up the steps to the Capitol Building, eventually forcing lawmakers out of chambers and into lockdown.

Lawmakers from North Carolina representing areas of the Triad in Washington D.C. were inside and had to get to a safe place.

Congressman Ted Budd (NC-District 13) tweeted that he was on the House floor when it happened.

I’ve been evacuated from the House floor. We are safe thanks to the brave men & women of the Capitol Hill Police. I remain resolved to uphold my oath to the Constitution & debate our disagreements. Violence is not acceptable & protesters should disperse peacefully immediately. — Congressman Ted Budd (@RepTedBudd) January 6, 2021

He later released a video on his Twitter page. He said he was safe and condemned the violence.

"Mob rule is not representative of our country. That is not how we do things," said Budd.

Wanted to give everyone an update from the Capitol...



- I'm back in my DC office.



- We're all safe.



- Huge thank you to law enforcement.



- Mob rule is not representative of our country.



- I'm still prepared to have this debate. pic.twitter.com/74g9fQ2PZl — Congressman Ted Budd (@RepTedBudd) January 7, 2021

Congresswoman Deborah Ross, who represents the second congressional district in the Raleigh area, had to shelter in her office when chaos at the Capitol erupted. Her office is just one block away.

"We could hear the protestors outside. We could see some of them," she said.

But, she wouldn't be able to watch for long. Soon her office building would go into lockdown.

"We were instructed to pull down our window shades get away from the doors and get away from the windows," said Ross.

The peaceful transition of power is a core tenet of our democracy and one that we, the people, have always respected. Today's dangerous events, incited by hate and misinformation from the highest levels, are heartbreaking and wrong. They have no place in our political discourse. — Deborah Ross (@DeborahRossNC) January 6, 2021

Congresswoman Kathy Manning also tweeted out a statement after the chaos broke out.

"The violent insurrection that took place at the United States Capitol today is a dark moment in our nation’s history. Armed rioters, purposely incited by President Trump, stormed the Capitol, interrupting the certification of the Electoral College vote," she said.

The violent insurrection that took place at the United States Capitol today is a dark moment in our nation’s history. Armed rioters, purposely incited by President Trump, stormed the Capitol, interrupting the certification of the Electoral College vote. (1/) — Congresswoman Kathy Manning (@RepKManning) January 7, 2021

Bradley Dixon from Alamance County was also there. He drove to DC to protest Wednesday. He showed us what he was seeing as curfew in DC set in.

"It's pretty tense. That is a line of, I believe, Capitol police," he said.

Dixon says he wanted to go to DC to protest and have his opinions about the election heard.