Public figures react to Roe v. Wade leaked draft suggesting Supreme Court may overturn 1973 case

Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed Tuesday the leaked draft is authentic.

WASHINGTON — Public figures are reacting after reports of a draft opinion suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.

The news unveiled following a report released by Politico Monday.

Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts confirmed Tuesday the leaked draft is legitimate.

According to CBS News, the decision — if finalized — would dismantle 50 years of precedent and pave the way for states to severely diminish abortion rights in the United States.

The draft published by Politico shows it was written by Justice Samuel Alito and circulated back on February 10, according to CBS.

Public figures from both sides of the political spectrum gave their take on the possible Supreme Court ruling to overturn the case.

Author Frederick Joseph said he not only believes the potential overturn affects women but men too.

“There is a sickening silence coming from many men about the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade. This is your issue too,” Joseph tweeted. “Abortion is a race issue, an economic issue, a human rights issue. This will also normalize many rights you hold dear being ripped away.”

American-Canadian conservative political commentator Steven Crowder took to Twitter with his thoughts on the draft opinion being leaked.

“The leaker of the draft will undoubtedly be hailed as a hero by the left. This is a clear intimidation tactic to pressure the Justices to change their minds,” Crowder tweeted. “Unfortunately, we know how the left responds when things don’t go their way: violence and destruction. Be prepared.”

Writer Allie Beth Stuckey voiced her opinion on the possible overturn as well.

“I think it’s important to remember what, exactly, we’re talking about here. We’re talking about poisoning, dismembering, and causing fatal heart attacks in babies,” Stuckey tweeted. “That’s what millions of people right now are angry that they may not get to do as easily as they could before.”

Pastor and politician Raphael Warnock said he will always fight to protect a woman’s right to choose whether to have an abortion.

“As a pro-choice pastor, I’ve always believed that a patient’s room is way too small for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government,” Warnock tweeted.

