GREENSBORO, N.C. — Voters sometimes run into issues or incidents at polling sites that need to be reported.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections allows organizations and the public to report information regarding incidents witnessed during elections in our state.

If you find yourself in that situation, there are a few things you can do to report it.

POLLING SITE ISSUES

You can text WFMY News 2 any issues at polling sites as well as submit a formal complaint with the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

SUBMISSIONS ARE PUBLIC RECORD

You should know that submissions are public record. The state asks that you do not disclose confidential or sensitive information including; birth dates, Social Security numbers, driver license numbers etc. when reporting an incident and submitting it to the state.

STATE BOARD REVIEWS SUBMISSIONS

Staff at the State Board will then review submissions and work to resolve the incidents.

TEXT A COMPLAINT TO WFMY

If you have an issue at a polling site, you can text WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775. Make sure to include your name, polling site, and issue.

FILE A FORMAL COMPLAINT

You can also make a formal submission with the State Board of Elections. Just remember not to disclose confidential or sensitive information.

