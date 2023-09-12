Republicans vying for NC governor's seat prepare for first debate

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson and former State Senator Andy Wells will not be in attendance at tonight's event.

CARY, N.C. — The race is already well underway for campaign 2024 with a pivotal general election a year from November.

The Republican governor's debate in Cary will take place Tuesday and three of five Republican candidates in the competitive field will take the stage.

Current state treasurer Dale Folwell, former Congressman Mark Walker, and former Health Plan CEO Jesse Thomas will go head-to-head on hot topics.

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson will not be there, and neither will former State Senator Andy Wells, who plans to join the next debate on Wednesday.

The Wake County Republican Party is hosting tonight's debate.

On the Democratic side, only State Attorney General Josh Stein has declared to run.

