Results show which two mayoral candidates will most likely move onto the general election

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Votes are rolling in for primary races across the Triad. The results are giving candidates, voters, and residents clarity on several races, including the one for High Point's mayor.

Both of these men are city councilmen. The other two candidates in the running are Gene Kininmonth, and Abdul Rashid Siddiqui.

Jefferson and Jones reacted to the possibility of moving onto the general election.

"Honestly, I'm just grateful for everyone who took part in today, not just the voters but all the volunteers who showed up to work the polls to work elections, all the candidates who put so much time into these past several months to get ready for today, it gives me hope that High Point's future is bright." - Cyril Jefferson

"We're just thankful. Our supporters, our volunteers, everybody did exactly what we wanted them to do which was to move us on to the general. We're really pleased with the results; it's going exactly according to plan. We're excited about what we can do in the next two weeks to move onto general and take that mayor's seat." - Victor Jones.

The city of High Point has non-partisan elections, which means the top two candidates that get the most votes will be on the ballot come November regardless of party affiliation.

As voters made their way into the precinct Tuesday, one man shared his support for elections like these.

"I'm an older guy and I've seen the people march for us to have the right to vote. So, they marched for this right, so I got this right, so I vote," he continued, "We need to stop the Democrat and Republican thing and come together, and just, and I'm going to vote for the candidate that I think's going to serve the city the best," said High Point resident, David Ledbetter.

The general election is on November 7th. Like Tuesday, people planning to vote, will need a photo ID.